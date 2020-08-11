RCCI organizes webinar of Pak-Japan trade

RAWALPINDI, AUG 11 (DNA) – Trade and Investment counselor in Japan Tahir Habib Cheema has said that “Our trade office is focused on trade, investment, skilled manpower and tourism, and a number of steps are being taken to promote investment and bilateral trade.

Addressing Webinar on Pak-Japan trade, organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday, the trade counselor said, joint ventures can be made in leather, textiles, food, agricultural machinery, auto parts and livestock.

Chambers can play an important role in providing information and exchanging bilateral delegations.

The Embassy is in touch with various chambers of commerce in Japan. Two companies are also participating in RCCI virtual Rawal Expo 2020, he added. He thanked the Rawalpindi Chamber for organizing webinar and said that it was an unique idea.

The event organization, Reed Exhibitions (Japan Chapter) has also given a presentation on it by the embassy and they were very impressed.

Earlier, RCCI president Saboor Malik in his brief address said that the purpose of the webinar was to provide an opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to explore the investment opportunities, facilities and import-export existing in Japan. Get important information about Japan is an important country for bilateral trade. Japanese technology has a reputation for automobiles, spare parts and machinery, he added.

Chairman Rawal Expo Nasir Mirza briefed the participants about Virtual Rawal Expo. He said that due to the Corona epidemic and lockdown, the Rawalpindi Chamber took an important step and organized the expo on a virtual platform which is the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The expo will help us to promote the positive image of Pakistan and strengthen trade ties and networking with the world. An online platform is provided in seven different languages. The expo will run until August 16. DNA

