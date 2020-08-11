Nawaz Sharif phones daughter Maryam after violent NAB appearance
LAHORE, AUG 11 (DNA) – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has telephoned his daughter Maryam Nawaz and discussed the unrest and violence that took place on her NAB appearance.
According to sources, Maryam Nawaz informed her father about the violence against the workers and narrated the entire incident during their telephonic conversation.
On the other hand, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also contacted Maryam Nawaz by telephone and inquired about her well-being.
He strongly condemned the attack on the PML-N leader’s car and violence against party workers, saying that the government wants to corner the opposition through NAB.
Later, in a statement, the JUI chief said that the police is being used to bully political opponents. He condemned the use of such tactics for politics and expressed solidarity with PML-N over the incident.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition has failed to unite against the government, therefore it is suffering. We have reservations with major opposition parties but we must unite, he added. = DNA
