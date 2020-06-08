Qureshi phones Irish FM Simon Coveney

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 8 / DNA / = Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ireland, Mr. Simon Coveney,on a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic situation, cooperation at the multilateral fora, and the prospects for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Underscoring that the pandemic was the gravest challenge to confront humanity in a century, the Foreign Minister offered condolences over loss of precious lives, and commended the effective measures being taken by Ireland to contain the outbreak. He briefed his Irish counterpart about the latest situation of the pandemic in Pakistan and steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to contain its spread. The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working together is the best way forward to fight the pandemic.

While elaborating upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for closer cooperation to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown and devote more resources to manage the on-going crisis. He underscored that a global approach was required to address the global challenge. The Irish Foreign Minister expressed support for the Debt Relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep concerns over continuing double lockdown and intensified military crackdown by Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). He denounced India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and international law. Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the Indian government’s policies were posing a serious threat to regional peace and security. The Foreign Minister also highlighted the rise of Islamophobia in India and expressed concerns over demonization of Indian Muslims in the context of Covid-19.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged.