Tehreek-e-Pakistan activist Haji Ghulam Nabi Bakhtawari passes away

| June 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUNE 8 / DNA  / = Prominent activist of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and gold medalist of Tehreek-e-Karkunaan-e-Pakistan, Haji Ghulam Nabi Bakhtawari passed away in Islamabad today on 8 June, 2020.

He was 96 years old. He was the father of Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Bakhtawari & Abid Bakhtawari.

 

He was the grandfather of Ahsan Bakhtawari, Waqar Bakhtawari, Uzair Bakhtawari, Bilal Bakhtawari, Haris Bakhtawari and Salman Bakhtawari. He was laid to rest at H-8 graveyard  in Islamabad. DNA

