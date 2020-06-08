Tehreek-e-Pakistan activist Haji Ghulam Nabi Bakhtawari passes away
ISLAMABAD, JUNE 8 / DNA / = Prominent activist of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and gold medalist of Tehreek-e-Karkunaan-e-
He was 96 years old. He was the father of Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Bakhtawari & Abid Bakhtawari.
He was the grandfather of Ahsan Bakhtawari, Waqar Bakhtawari, Uzair Bakhtawari, Bilal Bakhtawari, Haris Bakhtawari and Salman Bakhtawari. He was laid to rest at H-8 graveyard in Islamabad. DNA
