Sriwijaya Air plane crashes into Java Sea near Jakarta

MOSCOW, Jan 9 – A passenger plane of the Indonesian company Sriwijaya Air crashed on Saturday into the Java Sea near Jakarta, near the island of Laki, Indonesian news portal Detik reported.

According to a representative of local authorities, information about the plane crash was received at around 14:30 local time (10:30 Moscow time), and a search operation is currently underway.

Aviation portal FlightRadar reported, “Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

The Indonesian Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has crashed in the Java Sea water area, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi told the Detik news portal. “The crashed occurred near the Laki Island,” the Minister said.

At least 65 individuals – 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board of the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed on Saturday, the Indonesian Detik news portal reports, citing Indonesia’s Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

There were three infants among ten children on board, the Minister is cited as saying.

According to local mass media data, the Boeing 737-524 airliner fell into the water in four minutes after departing from Jakarta to Pontianak. The Xinhua News Agency reported earlier at least 59 individuals had been on board, 53 passengers and six crewmembers. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.