Punjab talent hunt competitions held at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, FEB 24 (DNA) – Punjab council of the Arts has organized Punjab Talent Hunt competitions in poetry, fiction and painting at the district level in Rawalpindi. The special guest of the competitions was Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain.

While addressing Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain said that our youth are very creative, Talent Hunt will further enhance the art of the youth.

The interest of students in poetry and fiction is commendable. In the painting competitions, the children have given a message of peace to the world by painting beautiful pictures of Pakistan. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Usman Bazar, a Talent Hunt Program has been launched to promote arts and culture in the province. Talent hunt has helped in highlighting the creativity of our children.

Prizes were awarded for positions in poetry, fiction and painting. Hundreds of students from schools, colleges and universities participated in the competitions.