Punjab reports 183 new cases of novel coronavirus

LAHORE, AUG 08 (DNA) – In Punjab 183 new cases of novel coronavirus have surfaced in last 24 hours, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the province said in a statement on Saturday.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 94,223 so far, whereas, two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,166, the health department said.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, 86,240 patients of COVID-19 have recovered in the province. The province has conducted overall 7,68,855 diagnostic tests of coronavirus.

Pakistan on Saturday reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of positive cases has surged to 283,487. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 842 confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the country in last 24 hours.

Active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 17,815. The nationwide tally of fatalities has increased to 6,068, according to the NCOC. In Sindh 123,246 cases have been detected so far, 94,223 in Punjab, 34,539 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,835 in Balochistan, 15,214 in Islamabad, 2129 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,301 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,259 occurred in Sindh, 2,166 in Punjab, 1222 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 58 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,103,699 coronavirus tests and 24,366 in last 24 hours. 259,604 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 826 patients are in critical condition. DNA

