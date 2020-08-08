Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NAB finalises Narowal Sports Complex reference against Ahsan Iqbal

| August 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 08 (DNA) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised the Narowal Sports City corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal.

The NAB has named former interior minister as main accused in the reference and sent it for the approval to chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

Sources said that the NAB has acquired strong evidence against the PML-N leader and he has been found guilty according to the NAB Ordinance section 9. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had converted the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal into the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail. Ahsan is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project –  a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. DNA

