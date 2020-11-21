Progress made on all four federal govt’s projects in Karachi including KCR

KARACHI, Nov 21 (DNA): Federal Minister for Planning and Development

Asad Umar has said that the progress has been made on all four projects

of the federal government including Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) under

Karachi package.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail today, said that the progress details of Karachi package

will be presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan soon.

“We want to find out a permanent solution for maintaining the

cleanliness of the main nullahs [of Karachi]. It is important to remove

encroachments from nullah besides providing an alternative plan. The

work for removing encroachments from nullah is continued in Karachi’s

Mehmoodabad.”

Asad Umar said that the Sindh government is taking part in the

anti-encroachment operation. He said that the provincial government had

announced the allocation of Rs700 billion funds for the metropolis. He

questioned the government for not spending the funds for the development

of Karachi.

While highlighting the federal government’s efforts for Sindh citizens,

he said that the deserving families have been provided assistance

through a relief package worth Rs200 billion. He added that the relief

package was aimed to provide financial relief to the people of Karachi

and Sindh.

To a question regarding the islands, the federal minister said that

talks are underway with the provincial government to resolve the issue.

To another question, Umar replied that the federal government allocated

funds worth millions for the retrieval of illegally grabbed land in

Sindh and to provide relief to the affectees despite it was the

responsibility of the provincial government. It is now the

responsibility of the Sindh government to retrieve the land while the

Centre is ready to spend money, he added.

Regarding the KCR project, Asad Umar said that the restoration work of

the project has commenced.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the revenue from islands will be

given to the Sindh government and $50 billion investment is expected for

the islands. He said that the government completed a project and laid

the foundation stone of another project which would be completed with

the cost of Rs2.25 billion.

He announced that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project will

be inaugurated between July and September next year. He said that the

development work on different projects of the federal government is

continued and a consultant was hired for the K-IV project. He added that

other lines would be made operational in Karachi after the commencement

of Green Line.

Imran Ismail said that PM Imran Khan thinks about the Karachi and

meetings were held every week to discuss the projects. He said that the

Centre will address the reservations of the Sindh government regarding

its islands.

Commenting over the Kashmore incident, Ismail said that it was a

horrible crime and praised the performance of police department where an

assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his daughter risked their lives to

recover the abducted minor girl.

He said that PM Imran Khan appreciated the ASI’s bravery and it will

definitely increase the moral of the Sindh police. The governor said

that the criminals involved in minor rapes will not be given punishment

less than death sentence soon. DNA

