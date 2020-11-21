FM Qureshi says Pakistan to work with China to safeguard CPEC

MULTAN, Nov 21 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday

said that India had established a special cell to sabotage the

Pakistan-China Economic Corridor ( PCEC) project.

FM Qureshi said that New Delhi had allocated around Rs80 billion for the

cell tasked with sabotaging the flagship project. He said that they had

exposed India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan and its nefarious

designs against the country in a dossier a few days back.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is

not afraid of rallies. Rallies do not make or break governments. There

is no legal or moral justification for holding a rally following court

and government orders.

The Foreign Minister said that opposition should understand the

sensitivity of the Coronavirus and should not risk human lives under the

guise of politics.

“Government is not afraid of public meetings of opposition as neither it

make, nor it dislodge governments,” he expressed these views during his

meetings with different delegations in his constituency.

Qureshi observed that the government was very much concerned about human

lives in wake of second wave of coronavirus. After government and courts

direction, he said that the opposition parties have no legal or ethical

right to hold public meetings amid pandemic COVID 19.

Qureshi remarked that the opposition was doing politics of

self-interests only. It wanted to create unrest in the country. To bent

on holding public meetings amid coronavirus indicates opposition’s

undemocratic and irresponsible attitude, said Qureshi. He added that all

political parties should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs)

related to COVID 19.

Qureshi noted that the second wave of coronavirus was at peak and the

incumbent government was striving hard to keep pubic lives safe and

secure. He lamented that Opposition was demonstrating irresponsible role

at the crucial phase. Opposition should not play politics amid peak of

coronavirus, he maintained.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for Pakistan,

he said adding that some powers did not wish its completion. “Our’s as

well as region’s future is linked to the mega project of CPEC,” remarked

Qureshi. He added that the government had firm resolve to protect CPEC.

Foreign Minister also maintained that China was also well aware of the

importance of the mega project. Recently, he gave clear message about

security of CPEC. Pakistan along with China will ensure security of the

project, stated Qureshi. He criticized last government of PML N and said

that it extended huge loss to country by not making foreign minister for

period of four and half years.

The last government’s foreign policy was very much defective as country

underwent isolation at global level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan understood the importance of foreign policy

and gave immense attention on it. Now, due to successful foreign policy,

Pakistan achieved high status at international level.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Afghanistan, Foreign

Minister said that the visit remained very successful. Pakistan is

trying its best for peace in Afghanistan and stability in the whole

region.

Foreign Minister maintained that Afghan Peace Process entered into final

stage. Talks were in progress in Doha also, he added. Pakistan, from

very first day, was of the view that peace in Afghanistan could be

restored by talks only instead of the use of force.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the same message during his recent

visit to Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.

“Pakistan will continue to offer assistance for durable peace in

Afghanistan. We also focused on expanding range of bilateral relations,”

foreign minister said.

In different sessions, he said that the both sides also expressed wishes

to enhance trade ties and regional coordination.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi spent busy day in

the constituency and expressed condolences with the people whose dear

ones died. DNA

