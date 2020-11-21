K-Electric, NEPRA host joint consultative session for public DISCOs!

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (DNA): K-Electric (KE) and the National Electric Power

Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a joint session where the

publicly owned DISCO’s were briefed about KE’s journey and experience as

the first DISCO to implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on

an end to end scale.

Inaugurating the event, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) KE

said: “Recently KE has made significant in-roads towards automation at

various front-end and back-end levels. AMI has been in the pipeline for

over ten years. We are very appreciative of NEPRA and all the DISCO

representatives for taking the time out to be here and learn from our

experience.”

While speaking at the joint session, Mazhar Iqbal Ranjha, Director –

NEPRA said; “Energy companies across the globe are moving towards

service automation. A move towards AMI can help introduce greater

efficiencies while also providing a better user experience for our

valued customers”.

NEPRA is continuously emphasizing on real time monitoring and that such

automated systems can be helpful in monitoring and enforcing regulatory

instruments in their true letter and spirit.

AMI system has smart meters as core devices. KE representatives briefed

the attendees about the long-term advantages associated with moving

towards AMI. This includes automated meter reading (first step towards

auto billing), power quality monitoring and load management through the

availability of timely and accurate information. AMI would also help to

enable an improved customer experience. Current challenges connected

with the implementation of AMI were also discussed, in particular

national demographics.

During the session, a brief overview of KE’s Geographical Information

System (GIS) was also given to the attendees. The audience was told

about KE GIS which enables the utility to capture and analyze

geographical data to improve asset monitoring and management.

