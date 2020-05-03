Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

German embassy to provide food to 600 families

| May 3, 2020
download

Fighting consequences of COVID-19 together: Ambassador signed a contract with @Rizq_Sharefood this week to support financing of 240000 meals for 600 widows and vulnerable families in Lahore:  Ambassador Bernhard

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (DNA):The German Embassy Islamabad has joined hands with a local non-governmental organisation to provide food to some 600 vulnerable families of Lahore during the ongoing lockdown imposed in the country to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck signed a agreement with the Rizq Sharefood for preparing 240,000 meals for the purpose.

“Fighting consequences of COVID-19 together: Ambassador signed a contract with @Rizq_Sharefood this week to support financing of 240000 meals for 600 widows and vulnerable families in Lahore. They can stay at home and get food delivered to their homes. Great cooperation with the young team of Rizq,” the ambassador wrote on his social media accounts both on Facebook and Twitter. DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

IMG_20200503_150822

Press Freedom essential for democracy: Dutch envoy

    ISLAMABAD (DNA) –Wouter Plomp Ambassador of the Netherland to Pakistan has said pressRead More

download

German embassy to provide food to 600 families

Fighting consequences of COVID-19 together: Ambassador signed a contract with @Rizq_Sharefood this week to supportRead More

  • Ambassador’s virtual meeting with France-based Pak journalists

  • Pak, Uzbek medical experts share experiences

  • Chinese Ambassador calls on Khusro Bukhtiar

  • Steps taken for protection and wellbeing of Kazakh people

  • UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan

  • Kazakh President thanks Pak govt for support

  • Japanese envoy recognises Pak army soldiers sacrifices

  • Japanese envoy grieved over death of Dr. Javed

    • Comments are Closed