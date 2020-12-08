President NCP, ICCI Chief discuss strategy to further cement Pak-Nigeria trade

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 – Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) & Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP) paid a courtesy call on the President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Monday, 7th December, 2020 and Discussed the strategy to further strengthen Pakistan-Nigeria Trade Links in future.

Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) informed the President(ICCI), Sardar Yasir Illyas Khan that Nigerian Community in Pakistan is determined to enhance trade ties with Government of Pakistan in various sectors such as Agriculture and Agro-chemical products, Pharmaceuticals, Textile & Garments, Leather products, Electrical products, as well as Agriculture Research and exchange of Agriculture scientists.

On this occasion, Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP) said that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Nigeria at the Government to Government level is getting stronger day by day. He said that the Nigerian Community in Pakistan is also active at their own level to further strengthen trade and economic ties with Pakistan through linking Nigerian and Pakistani companies for greater economic interaction.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the concern of NCP for popularizing & sensitizing the Nigerian Business Community in Pakistan and back home in Nigeria about the huge potentials in various sectors such as agriculture machinery, & research, minerals & energy, pharmaceuticals & surgical equipments, oil & gas, textiles & garments, energy & pharmaceuticals beside the fact that Pakistani Tractors have great market in Federal Republic of Nigeria which is the emerging Market in African, particularly the whole of West African Nations.

He also personally thanked Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) & Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP) for their support to improve the economic destiny of Pakistani & Nigerian Nations and assured assistance and cooperation to Nigerian Community in Pakistan to expand their businesses across Pakistan.