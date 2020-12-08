Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President NCP, ICCI Chief discuss strategy to further cement Pak-Nigeria trade

| December 8, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 – Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) &  Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP) paid a courtesy call on the  President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan  on Monday, 7th December, 2020 and Discussed the strategy to further strengthen Pakistan-Nigeria Trade Links  in future.

Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) informed the President(ICCI), Sardar Yasir Illyas Khan that Nigerian Community in Pakistan is determined to  enhance trade ties with Government of Pakistan in various sectors such as Agriculture and Agro-chemical products, Pharmaceuticals, Textile &  Garments, Leather products, Electrical products, as well as Agriculture Research and exchange of Agriculture scientists.

On this occasion, Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP)  said that  diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Nigeria at the Government to Government level is getting stronger day by day. He said that the Nigerian Community in Pakistan is also active at their own level to further strengthen trade and economic ties with Pakistan through linking Nigerian and Pakistani companies for greater economic interaction.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan  appreciated the concern of NCP for popularizing & sensitizing the Nigerian Business Community in Pakistan and back home in Nigeria about the huge  potentials in various sectors such as  agriculture machinery, & research, minerals & energy, pharmaceuticals & surgical equipments,  oil & gas, textiles & garments, energy & pharmaceuticals beside the fact that Pakistani Tractors have great market in Federal Republic of Nigeria which is the emerging Market in African, particularly the whole of West African Nations.

He also personally thanked Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) &  Engr. Michael Lance Okafor. Secretary General (NCP) for their support to improve the economic destiny of Pakistani & Nigerian Nations and assured assistance and cooperation to Nigerian Community in Pakistan to expand their businesses across Pakistan.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

President NCP, ICCI Chief discuss strategy to further cement Pak-Nigeria trade

DNA ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 – Chief Daniel Ilesanmi Imuzie. Current President (NCP) &  Engr. MichaelRead More

000

FPCCI going through crisis of leadership, vision

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said FPCCI is going through a crisis ofRead More

  • ICCI for extending PM’s construction package to uplift the economy

  • ICCI delegation visits FIDMC to explore investment opportunities

  • Labour court hears PSM CEO plea seeking termination of more workers

  • Tanzania business delegation meets DG BOI

  • FBR, PRA pushing industry to pay double tax

  • Marriage halls, restaurants industry closure to hit overall economy: Nauman Kabir

  • Deadline for filing Tax Returns should be extended: President FPCCI

  • Pakistanis in China wish to serve the country in a big way

    • Comments are Closed