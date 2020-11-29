PM visits ISI Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood

Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad

Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza,

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir

Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime

minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General

ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military

leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The prime minister appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national

security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

