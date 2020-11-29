Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM visits ISI Headquarters

| November 29, 2020
Capture1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood
Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad
Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza,
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air
Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir
Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime
minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General
ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military
leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The prime minister appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national
security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture2

PML-N leader condemns cases registration in KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (DNA): Joint Secretary PML N khyber Pakhtunkhwa Israrullah Khan has strongly condemnedRead More

Capture2

Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to be observed on Monday

KARACHI, Nov 29 (DNA): The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year would notRead More

  • PM visits ISI Headquarters

  • Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

  • CM Buzdar felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

  • Pakistan Conferred the Civil Award to China’s IDCPC Minister Song Tao

  • Health Teams Directed To Ensure Administering Polio Drops: Revenue Minister

  • Ambassador Hissein Brahim Taha elected new OIC Secretary General

  • Govt not to bow to Opp pressure

  • Asian elephant ‘Kavaan’ leaves for Combodia

    • Comments are Closed