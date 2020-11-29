PM visits ISI Headquarters
ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters.
The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood
Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad
Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza,
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air
Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir
Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.
Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime
minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General
ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military
leadership on the regional and national security situation.
The prime minister appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national
security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.
