Norwegian teachers must be allowed to independently decide on use of face masks

| November 29, 2020
OSLO – The National Association of Schools believes that the authorities’ recommendation that doesn’t recommend face masks at schools is outdated.

“More and more teachers feel scared, and want to use face masks during teaching… They must be allowed to do so,” acting union leader Terje Moen said.

As of today, both the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) and the Directorate of Education (Udir) recommend that no face masks are used in schools.

This applies to both pupils and employees in primary school, secondary school, and upper secondary school.

“Tired and scared”

The same applies to children and employees in kindergartens.

“More and more of our members report that they are tired and scared,” Moen added.

The National Association demands that teachers be granted the trust to decide on the use of face masks themselves, based on how they perceive their workplace situation.“National authorities must get this in place in the guidelines on infection control,” Terje Moen concluded.

