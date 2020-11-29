Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to be observed on Monday
KARACHI, Nov 29 (DNA): The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year
would not be visible across Pakistan according to Pakistan
Meteorological Department (PMD).
“It will not be visible in Karachi or other parts of the country,” the
PMD said adding that the eclipse would begin in the country on November
30 at 12:32 pm.
It will be at its peak at 2:42 pm and will end by 4:53 on Monday, the
met office said while terming it a penumbral lunar eclipse, something
different from a complete and partial eclipse. It would be visible in
South and North America, Australia and some other countries of Asia.
It is pertinent to mention here that the eclipse occurs when the Earth
obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the process,
Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight
that is reflected by the moon.
There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total eclipse, partial
eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, 90 percent of
the moon’s surface partially covered by the Earth with only the outer
part of the shadow appearing.
While these eclipses are usually a little darker, they cannot be easily
distinguished from a regular full moon sighting but can be easily seen,
as long as the sky is clear. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020
was witnessed in January, second in June and the third eclipse of the
year was sighted on July 05.
