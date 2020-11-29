Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to be observed on Monday

KARACHI, Nov 29 (DNA): The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year

would not be visible across Pakistan according to Pakistan

Meteorological Department (PMD).

“It will not be visible in Karachi or other parts of the country,” the

PMD said adding that the eclipse would begin in the country on November

30 at 12:32 pm.

It will be at its peak at 2:42 pm and will end by 4:53 on Monday, the

met office said while terming it a penumbral lunar eclipse, something

different from a complete and partial eclipse. It would be visible in

South and North America, Australia and some other countries of Asia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eclipse occurs when the Earth

obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the process,

Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight

that is reflected by the moon.

There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total eclipse, partial

eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, 90 percent of

the moon’s surface partially covered by the Earth with only the outer

part of the shadow appearing.

While these eclipses are usually a little darker, they cannot be easily

distinguished from a regular full moon sighting but can be easily seen,

as long as the sky is clear. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020

was witnessed in January, second in June and the third eclipse of the

year was sighted on July 05.

