Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Khan to attend emergency session of World Economic Forum

| May 19, 2020
1

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 / DNA / = Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend an emergency session of the World Economic Forum on May 20, his special assistant said Tuesday.

The Pakistan premier will attend the meeting through a video link, according to PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill.

He would speak about the impact of coronavirus on Pakistan’s economy and the measures to protect the poor people through his government’s Ehsaas Programme.

PM Khan would apprise the forum of how to aid millions of Pakistanis in these difficult economic circumstances, according to Gill.

He said the world community appreciated PM Khan’s human-friendly philosophy.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-1 copy

Joint Statement by the Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 / DNA /  =  On 18 May 2020, the Special Representatives onRead More

1

PM Khan to attend emergency session of World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 / DNA / = Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend an emergencyRead More

  • Govt wants airports outsourced to meet international standards

  • Japanese envoy expresses condolences over loss of Pak Army Soldiers’ lives in Quetta

  • Pak-China relations-new heights

  • Rashid thanks Japan for its support

  • Payment of media dues: APNS dismayed over Govt’s indifference

  • Pakistani students rejoice with response letter from Chinese President

  • Two thalassemia patients die due to non provision of blood

  • Predictions regarding Indian aggression in Kashmir have become true: Masood

    • Comments are Closed