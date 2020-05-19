Govt wants airports outsourced to meet international standards

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – The Pakistan government is looking to outsource its airports, says Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

He was briefing the media after the cabinet meeting Tuesday evening. He said the first agenda of the meeting was on airports and outsourcing Pakistan’s major airports.

Faraz explained that the aim of this agenda was so the country’s airports could be at par with international standards.

He said the outsourcing process can’t start till there is clarity on the legal framework front, which is expected by June 30.

“We were told that some were interested but legally we still have several things to look at. So June 30 is the deadline to clarify the legal framework [for this],” he said.

A committee was made to overlook and “fast-track” this whole process, Faraz said.=DNA

