Joint Statement by the Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 / DNA / = On 18 May 2020, the Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, People’s Republic of China, Russian Federation, and Islamic Republic of Iran held a virtual meeting, and exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace and reconciliation process thereof.

The Special Representatives on Afghanistan Affairs of the four sides:

Reiterate their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and the decision of its people on their future and development path;

Welcome the Agreement between two main political leaders and hope that this important event will expedite start of Intra-Afghan negotiations;

Support the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process, believe that the inclusive Intra-Afghan negotiations are the only way to realize the Afghan national reconciliation, leading to prompt end of the prolonged conflict;

Call on all Afghan ethnic groups and parties, including Taliban to act upon the opportunities preparing the situation to launch the Intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible;

Support Afghanistan to achieve comprehensive and sustainable peace at an early date;

Pay close attention to the follow-up developments resulting in exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan, call on foreign troops to withdraw in an orderly and responsible way so that the situation in Afghanistan will experience a steady transition;

Support release of prisoners and detainees held by all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan;

Hope the Resolution 2513(2020) of the UN Security Council can be observed and implemented;

Support the initiative of the UN Secretary General António Guterres for universal ceasefire and call for a simultaneous declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire throughout Afghanistan as agreed among parties to the conflict;

Concerned with the serious terrorism threat existing in Afghanistan, urge all sides in Afghanistan to take decisive action against Al-Qaeda, ISIL, ETIM, TTP and other international terrorist organizations operating against regional countries, and to completely eradicate the production and trafficking of narcotics in the country;

Reaffirm their support to Afghanistan to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcome the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan;

Underscore that repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees should be part of any peace and reconciliation process, call upon the international community to support time bound return of Afghan refugees with dignity and honour;

Agree to maintain the contact on the Afghanistan issue, and work together to advance the Afghan peace reconciliation and reconstruction process.

This Statement was issued on 18 May 2020 in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Islamabad in Russian, Chinese, Persian and English respectively.