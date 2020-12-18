PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Program for AJK

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this program will provide health insurance to 1.2 million families in the territory and they can get medical treatment from three hundred and fifty health facilities across Pakistan.

The prime minister said the PTI government had started this project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the process has now been started to extend the facility to every household. In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government there is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year.

Imran Khan said the launch of this program in Azad Kashmir will also send a message across the LOC where a fascist and oppressive regime is oppressing the rights of people that we care for our people.

The premier went on to say that given the economic constraints, launching this universal health coverage program was a courageous decision by the government He said this program is in line with the principles of State of Madina.

He reaffirmed the commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of founding fathers. = DNA

