Army chief visits PAF operational base

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force today to witness Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”. Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF & PLAAF which started in 2011 and are held in Pakistan & China on alternate basis. COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the participants of exercise, Army Chief said, “The Joint Exercise will improve combat capacity of both Air Forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.” COAS said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, Army Chief lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony & synergy for operational success. PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it Second to None is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel, COAS concluded