PM fully aware of people’s problems: Governor Sindh

| October 2, 2020
KARACHI, OCT 02 (DNA) – Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Friday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to solve the problems being faced by the masses and fully conscious of the ground realities.

Addressing a session organized by Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP-Karachi chapter) at Karachi Press Club, reiterated that PTI government holds a road map to address challenges being faced by different sections of the society. And photo journalists along with print media journalists and those associated with electronic media are an extremely important segment of the society.

“You ned to be supported in realization of your professional responsibilities without any compromise to your dignity,” said the Governor of Sindh.

With particular reference to photo journalists and press photographers, he said they deliver through their photographs and communicate the message without using words which is but a challenging job and do have associated risks.

Acknowledging that role of cameramen is also equally important, he assured that all genuine problems of the community would be addressed.

The Governor who was invited as a guest of honor to the annual haleem party organized by PAPP at KPC also had meetings with the representatives of different groups of journalists and agreed that they too were exposed to varied professional hazards.

There is a definite need to not only enhance professional capacities of the working journalists with equal attention towards their right to work and earn a dignified living, commented Imran Ismail suggesting that Kamyab Jawan Programme does hold scope for young journalists keen to take initiatives.

Responding to submissions by some of the journalists and press photographers, he said they do qualify for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and must apply for the same. = DNA

PAKISTAN


