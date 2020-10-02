Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Balochistan appoints its first-ever woman traffic police sergeant

| October 2, 2020
Capture 1

QUETTA, OCT 02 (DNA) – Quetta has its first-ever woman traffic police sergeant responsible for controlling traffic and guiding drivers.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, Sobia Khan is the first ever woman to be appointed as a sergeant in the history of Balochistan. Khan’s appointment is being touted as special and encouraging for the female drivers of Quetta.

They said that Khan gives them the strength and motivation that women in the province can achieve anything they want to. The sergeant fined three women drivers on her first day of duty. “Without documents, no one will be allowed to drive,” she said. = DNA

