PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness

| October 25, 2020
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired Australian trainer Daniel Berry to improve the fitness of the players. The PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar confirmed that Berry will arrive in Pakistan next month to work on the fitness of players from the senior, junior and U16 teams.

“Berry will arrive next month,” he said. “He will work with the players of the senior team along with junior and U16 teams. He will help the team in preparing for the Junior Asia Cup as well. Primary aim of hiring Berry is to improve the fitness of the players.”

Pakistan’s team for the Junior Asia Cup is set to depart for Bangladesh in January next year.

This will be Berry’s second term with PHF. Previously, he worked from April to September 2018 and resigned from the post after the departure of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans.

