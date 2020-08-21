PARC, IWMI agree to bring Renewable Energy Transition in Irrigation Sector

DNA

Islamabad: PARC and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) agreed on joint research and implementation of the project on Solar Irrigation for Agricultural Resilience in South Asia (SOLAR-SA) through signing an MOU at PARC, Islamabad. In the presence of Chairman PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Wiqar Ahmed, Secretary PARC and Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative, IWMI signed the document.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC, while expressing his views, said that the best way to meet the nutritional needs of the depleted agricultural water and the growing population is to discover high yielding crops per acre. At the same time, modern methods of irrigation should be adopted instead of traditional methods of irrigation. The Chairman also spoke on MoU and told that with the project of SOLAR-SA, PARC and IWMI will be able to seek the potential of solar irrigation pumps by replacing it with existing diesel and grid connected pumps. Furthermore, Dissemination of the research results and technical support will be provided through organizing joint workshops, training programs, scientific conferences, forums and seminars.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Rep. IWMI revealed, under this agreement both parties will promote policies and strategies for sustainable, gender inclusive and equitable renewable energy transition in irrigation sector, in ways that will mitigate the existing groundwater issues in Pakistan.

Solar irrigation pumps which are sustainable, climate resilient and beneficial for the end users, also provide a best alternative in the areas where there is no electricity. Dr. Mohsin Hafeez also appreciated the efforts of PARC scientists in the development of agriculture sector.