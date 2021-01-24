Pakistan’s relations with new US administration will flourish in the days to come: FM

Multan : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the hope that Pakistan’s relations with the new US administration will flourish in the days to come.

Addressing different ceremonies in Multan, he said Pakistan performed amicable role amid difficult circumstances for peace process in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished that the new US administration would continue push forward the developments on Afghan peace process.

Commenting on internal political situation, he said the alliance of the opposition parties is a caravan without any destination as earlier it was talking about resigning from assemblies, then holding long march and now they are discussing about no-confidence movement against an elected Prime Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said no Foreign Minister was deputed in the country during the previous regime which caused weakening Pakistan on diplomatic fronts.

However, he said, the incumbent government is fighting Pakistan’s case effectively at every international forum and after a long time, the country’s foreign policy has been evolved as per wishes of masses.