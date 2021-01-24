Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt to never recognize Israel nor make amendment in Khatam-e-Nabuwat Act: Interior Minister

| January 24, 2021
Islamabad : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has categorically said that the government is neither going to recognize Israel nor it will make any amendment in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat Act.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan rendered much more services for the cause of Kashmir and rights of Kashmiris than Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who remained Chairman of the parliament Kashmir Committee.

Regarding Broadsheet issue, the Interior Minister said the opposition parties should tell as to who is acceptable to them as head of the committee investigating the Broadsheet company issue.

Sheikh Rashid said that opposition is doing politics on foreign funding case.

He said that a committee on Broadsheet case issue is being constituted and whosoever was involved in it, would be held accountable.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that FIA and NADRA are being reformed and strengthened.

