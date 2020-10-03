Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): Inflation increased to 9% in September from

August’s 8.2%, according to information shared by the Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics (PBS).

The PBS calculates the inflation rate by measuring the prices of a

basket of 480 common goods and services, such as the cost of education,

house rent, utility bills and food and beverages. An increase in the

inflation rate means the prices of goods and services have increased.

Higher food item prices such as tomatoes, wheat and potatoes pushed the

inflation up during September this year, said senior research analyst

Karim Punjani. “The rural inflation has been higher in September as

compared to urban. It is because the rural inflation depends more on

food items,” Punjani said.

The rural inflation increased by 11.1% as compared to urban inflation of

7.7%. He said that the inflation during the month was more due to supply

than demand. Inflation generally increases due to demand. But the

monsoon damaged crops and also disrupted logistics, which pushed the

prices up for essential goods. Moreover, wheat and sugar prices also

went up.

Increasing policy or interest rates is the most important tool for a

country’s central bank to leash inflation. Higher interest rates help

curtail spending by people and companies. It in turn reduces demand,

which tends to bring down prices.

However, Punjani thinks the State Bank will not have the luxury to

increase interest rates to keep inflation in check. “There’s growth [in

the economy] but it has not happened across the board. Some sectors have

shown growth but not all. The State Bank may not think of increasing

interest rates any time soon unless the economy shows sustainable

growth,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for Pakistan, which has

been temporary dismantled till December this year after the country went

into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, may

resume from January.

Punjani says the resumption in the programme may cause energy prices to

swell, which also increase inflation. DNA

