LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday closed a

20-year old bank default inquiry by NAB against Chaudhry brothers.

The high court issued its ruling over the bank default probe by the

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

and Pervaiz Elahi.

A division bench of LHC headed by Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood issued

written order of the court. The court said that the NAB had submitted a

statement and said that it has closed inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

for willful default from banks. “The bench is dismissing the plea of

Chaudhry brothers on the basis of its withdrawal by them,” the court

said.

NAB had submitted report to the court as counsel of the anti-graft

watchdog said that inquiry has been closed because of lack of evidence.

The NAB had launched an inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz

Elahi about bank default on April 12, 2000.

The accountability watchdog is still working on two inquiries on assets

beyond means and illegal appointments against them. Chaudhry brothers

had approached the high court with a petition against Chairman NAB over

three inquiries launched by the accountability bureau. DNA

