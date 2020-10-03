LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers
LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday closed a
20-year old bank default inquiry by NAB against Chaudhry brothers.
The high court issued its ruling over the bank default probe by the
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain
and Pervaiz Elahi.
A division bench of LHC headed by Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood issued
written order of the court. The court said that the NAB had submitted a
statement and said that it has closed inquiry against Chaudhry brothers
for willful default from banks. “The bench is dismissing the plea of
Chaudhry brothers on the basis of its withdrawal by them,” the court
said.
NAB had submitted report to the court as counsel of the anti-graft
watchdog said that inquiry has been closed because of lack of evidence.
The NAB had launched an inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz
Elahi about bank default on April 12, 2000.
The accountability watchdog is still working on two inquiries on assets
beyond means and illegal appointments against them. Chaudhry brothers
had approached the high court with a petition against Chairman NAB over
three inquiries launched by the accountability bureau. DNA
========
Related News
90-year-old woman approaches SC for not getting Mehr even after 75 years
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): A 90-year-old woman has approached Supreme Court of Pakistan to getRead More
LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers
LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday closed a 20-year oldRead More
Comments are Closed