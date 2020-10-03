Nawaz Sharif major impetus in conspiracy against CPEC: Sheikh Rashid
LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif is the driving force behind a
conspiracy against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Addressing a press conference in provincial capital of Punjab, Sheikh
Rashid Ahmed reiterated that ‘PML-S’ will part ways from PML-N and said
that Nawaz Sharif has declared war against state institutions. Sheikh
Rashid also asked that why her father is not admitted in a
hospital if he is seriously ill.
Rashid said that Pakistan Army is greatest army in the world and no
worker of Muslim League can be against country’s Army. Nawaz Sharif has
history of issues with national institutions, he said. He also urged
Maulana to not be manipulated by other opposition
parties and said that these parties have used JUI-F Chief a lot and not
he should use them.
The Railways Minister also accused Nawaz Sharif of playing role in
character assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. DNA
