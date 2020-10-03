Nawaz Sharif major impetus in conspiracy against CPEC: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE, Oct 03 (DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif is the driving force behind a

conspiracy against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a press conference in provincial capital of Punjab, Sheikh

Rashid Ahmed reiterated that ‘PML-S’ will part ways from PML-N and said

that Nawaz Sharif has declared war against state institutions. Sheikh

Rashid also asked that why her father is not admitted in a

hospital if he is seriously ill.

Rashid said that Pakistan Army is greatest army in the world and no

worker of Muslim League can be against country’s Army. Nawaz Sharif has

history of issues with national institutions, he said. He also urged

Maulana to not be manipulated by other opposition

parties and said that these parties have used JUI-F Chief a lot and not

he should use them.

The Railways Minister also accused Nawaz Sharif of playing role in

character assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. DNA

