Pakistan, UK can increase trade, says Sardar Tanvir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Punjab Board Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom can significantly increase bilateral trade. He said this while talking to Khurshid Barlas, President of UK Pakistan Business Council Pakistan Chapter, General Secretary UK Pakistan Business Council and other members of the delegation who met him in Islamabad.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, all possible steps are being taken to increase the exports of Pakistani products and the establishment of new industrial zones in Punjab under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. Programs are being implemented to create maximum convenience for the business community. the role of UK Pakistan Business Council for trade development in Pakistan and UK and said that despite the Corona epidemic, a platform of communication was provided to traders and industrialists of both the countries. On the occasion, Khurshid Barlas said that the purpose of setting up the council was only to enhance trade cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and the Punjab Board of Investment could play an important role in this regard.

Ata Ul haq said that Pakistani businessmen and industrialists and investors will be arranged in the UK. Urdu businessmen want relations with the UK in Pakistan.