People will reject PDM’s narrative in Gujranwala: PML-N MPA

GUJRANWALA, Oct 11 (DNA): Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari announced

Sunday that he will organize a rally against the Pakistan Democratic

Movement’s Jalsa in Gujranwala on October 16.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has planned its first

anti-government rally in Gujranwala on October 16. The estranged PML-N

MPA, however, believes that the rally is against the country’s

institutions and not against the government.

The PML-N MPA said he will be holding “love Pakistan” rally in the city

to counter the opposition parties.

“Pakistan is the country of patriotic people… Gujranwala is the city of

patriotic people,” said Ansari. He added that permission for a rally in

which the institutions will be defamed would not be allowed in the city.

All the citizens will reject every program which is against the

“security” and “stability” of Pakistan, said the MPA.

The local administration in Gujranwala hasn’t given the PML-N permission

to hold the PDM’s rally in the city. Khurram Dastgir, the party leader,

told a private television that he had sought permission to hold the

rally in Jinnah stadium but the administration hasn’t responded to the

request.

He warned that the opposition parties will hold a massive rally on GT

Road if the administration doesn’t respond to the PML-N’s request to

hold rally in the stadium. DNA

========