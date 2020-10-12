Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances exceed $2bn for fourth month in row: PM Khan

| October 12, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said despite the coronavirus pandemic, there is another good news for our economy.

In a tweet, he said remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3billion in the month of September this year, which is thirty-one percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August this year.

PM Imran Khan said this marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above two billion dollars.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to  $2,768 million in July this year, the highest ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report, the remittances showed an increase of $740mn (or 36.5pc) over last July and an increase of $302mn (or 12.2pc) over June 2020.

