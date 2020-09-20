APC a flop show: Chohan
All Pakistan Lootmaar Association gathered to save their corruption money
Abid Raza
LAHORE, “Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan
has said that participation of Begum Safdar in the APC shows
no-confidence over her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.
“Shehbaz Sharif deceiving his elder brother and niece from many years”,
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in his statement issued here from Lahore
Sunday.
The only concern of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is to get rid of
the cases being faced by him and his son Hamza, the minister said, and
added that he is not interested in return of Nawaz Sharif or departure
of Maryam Nawaz to London.
The minister said demand to shut the National Accountability Bureau
(NAB) by opposition is just like demanding National Reconcilation
Ordinance (NRO).
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that All Pakistan Lootmaar Association
gathered to save their corruption money.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is hosting
the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad today which would be
addressed by co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.
The all parties conference (APC) would be attended by opposition parties
for consulting over initiation of political movement against the
incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). DNA
=======
