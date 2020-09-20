APC a flop show: Chohan

All Pakistan Lootmaar Association gathered to save their corruption money

Abid Raza



LAHORE, “Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

has said that participation of Begum Safdar in the APC shows

no-confidence over her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif deceiving his elder brother and niece from many years”,

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in his statement issued here from Lahore

Sunday.

The only concern of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is to get rid of

the cases being faced by him and his son Hamza, the minister said, and

added that he is not interested in return of Nawaz Sharif or departure

of Maryam Nawaz to London.

The minister said demand to shut the National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) by opposition is just like demanding National Reconcilation

Ordinance (NRO).

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that All Pakistan Lootmaar Association

gathered to save their corruption money.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is hosting

the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad today which would be

addressed by co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The all parties conference (APC) would be attended by opposition parties

for consulting over initiation of political movement against the

incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). DNA

