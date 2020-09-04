Pakistan Tourism, Culture showed up at Beijing’s world-class exhibition

DNA

Beijing, Sep 4 – Week-long China International Trade in Services Fair 2020 (CIFTIS), the largest comprehensive exhibition of global trade in services and the leading exhibition in the field of trade in services in China, began here at National Convention Center.

On the occasion, the Photo Exhibition“Promoting Pakistan Tourism and Culture” was presented online as a subactivity of CIFTIS, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Tourism is one of the important special subjects of CIFTIS. The “World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development” would be held during the CIFTIS.

Conference will be hosted by the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) and broadcast to more than 200 member units in more than 150 cities in the 75 WTCF countries.

As a subactivity of CIFTIS, Pakistan Culture and Tourism Promotion Exhibition, co-organized by The All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC), kicked off on Aug 30th.

This collection of photographs was achieved with the collaboration of PakStockPhoto – Pakistan’s first and largest stock image library home to a treasure of high quality images. PakStock Photo’s platform is empowering more than 800 local and international photographers with ages from 18 to 70 years.

This exhibition carries a collection of 85 works of 37 artists from across Pakistan. The photos depict many facets of Pakistan’s beauty and cultural heritage.

According to APCFA: through this exhibition, we aim to bring to our friends in China and around the world the rich experiences of the journey across Pakistan.

It depicts the diverse picturesque landscapes, mountain ranges, flowing rivers, natural beauty, cultural heritage, architectural treasures, urban/rural society, infrastructures, land routes, and way of life of our people.