Asim Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM not accepted
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 4- Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa’s resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting has not been accepted. Prime Minister Khan has asked him to retain his position.
The reasoning for this is that Bajwa did not resign on the basis on allegations that his family had set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants. He has denied the allegations levelled in the FactFocus story.
Previously, two members of PM Khan’s cabinet–Babar Awan and Azam Swati–resigned after cases were filed against them.
In his statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.
The former military official had replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Khan’s special assistant on April 27, 2020.
He remained director-general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.
