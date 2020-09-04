Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

SECP’s Joint Director Sajid Gondal goes missing

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 4 – Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajid Gondal has gone missing, and his family has lodged a complaint at the Bani Gala police Station, Islamabad, it was learned on Friday.

As per details, the family members said that Sajid Gondal had not returned home since last evening and his vehicle was found parked near Agricultural Research Center Shehzad Town.

Sajid Gondal’s family lodged a complaint with Bani Gala police, who has initiated action on the family’s complaint.

Police said that they found Sajid Gondal’s car near NAR, they have obtained a record of Car data and are examining it from various angles.

