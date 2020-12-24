Pakistan in the top five best markets in the world

LONDON (Special Representative) The Pakistan High Commission recently organized a Zoom Webinar titled Investment Opportunities in Pakistan Capital Market in collaboration with London UK Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Stock Exchange. It was attended by a large number of Pakistani business community from UK and Pakistan as well as from all over the world. Mr. Sahibzada Jahangir, Spokesperson to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Trade and Investment, Mr. Farrukh Khan, CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Mr. Shafiq Shehzad, Minister for Trade and Investment, Pakistan High Commission, London, Mr. Javed Malik, Chairman, UK Pakistan Business Council, Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman, ZL Security Usman Zahid Chief Executive AKD Group Badi-ud-Din Akbar CEO Central Depository Company of Pakistan Ahmed Chennai Board of Directors Pakistan Stock Exchange and President UK Pakistan Business Council Khurshid Barlas expressed their views and in the capital market of Pakistan. He highlighted the need to take full advantage of investment opportunities. Addressing the Zoom Session, Farrukh Khan, CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, said that this is a very important opportunity in which the overseas business community can invest in the capital market of Pakistan and at present the situation of Pakistan Capital Market is much better. And it is getting better day by day, so the overseas business community, especially Pakistani businessmen, should take full advantage of these opportunities. The Pakistan Stock Exchange is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to investors in this regard for investing in the capital market. Farrukh Khan, CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, also shared a presentation on behalf of the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the Zoom program and said that Pakistan’s market is very important not only in Asia but also in the world in terms of performance. He further said that if we look at the report of the international market, Pakistan’s market has achieved extraordinary growth. Farrukh Khan said that Pakistan’s market is considered as one of the top five best markets in the world and it is no less than a great honor for us and keeping this honor in mind, overseas investors got this confidence. That they can invest here without fear, relying on the Pakistani market. Farrukh Khan said that this is not the first time that Pakistan has received this award but for the last several years Pakistan has been among the top five countries in the world in terms of business. That is why investors come to Pakistan and not only reap the benefits by investing but also strengthen Pakistan’s market and economy. Speaking on the occasion, Badi-ud-Din Akbar, CEO, Central Depository Company of Pakistan, said that Roshan Digital Account is a great gift from the Government of Pakistan to overseas Pakistanis. Thanks to this account, the overseas community can now reap many benefits. Before that there were a lot of obstacles and a lot of problems.