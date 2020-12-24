ANF Seized 4703.47kgs Drugs Valuing Us$ 780.460 Million In 35 Operations

Islamabad, 24 Dec 2020 : Proving its commitment to eradicate drugs from our homeland, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 4703.47 Kgs narcotics valuing US$ 780.460 Million internationally, arrested 28 culprits and impounded 12 vehicles conducting 35 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 727.8 Kg Hashish, 715.446 Kg Heroin, 2492.8 Kg Opium, 5.120 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 552 Kg Morphine, 8.514 Kg Roche Tab, 200.790 Kg Amphetamine & 1 Kg Suspected Powder.

ANF Sindh, intercepted a passenger Bus near Conference Hotel Hub River road, Karachi and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin from arrested accused namely Aziz Ahmed resident of Balochistan. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi conducted a raid at Port Qasim Karachi and intercepted a UK bound container containing 500 x Cartons of Ladies Shirts. During search of the consignment 2.590 Kg Heroin was recovered which was concealed in embroidered front neck from 25 x ladies shirts. The said consignment was Booked by Exporter namely Abdul Ghaffar Khan, HIBA Trading Company Shahrah-e-Liaqat Karachi. Accused namely Gul Khan resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Sukkur conducted a raid near Masjid on Plate form No.3, Rohri Railway Station District Sukkur and recovered 30 Kg Hashish from the arrested accused namely Hayat Ullah resident of Quetta. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi conducted a raid near Katti Pahari Mohallah Usman Ghani Colony Block-Q, link road Orangi Town Karachi and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Noor Muhammad resident of Balochistan. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi intercepted a parcel at Courier Company, Karachi being sent to UK and recovered 1 Kg Heroin which was concealed in 2 x Blankets. Parcel was booked by Rabia Sadiq resident of Peshawar to Ehsan Hussain resident of UK.

ANF Balochistan, staff of Police Station Gwadar in coordination with Pakistan Navy recovered 99 Kgs Heroin & 200 Kg Amphetamine from Coastal area of Jiwani at District Gwadar. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan, Quetta recovered 10.500 Kg Hashish from Main Bazar at District Qilla Abdullah. In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Quetta, Balochistan recovered 1210 Kg Opium & 522 Kg Morphine from Killi Rohani at Tehsil Chaman & District Quetta. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan, Quetta recovered 932 Kg Opium & 577 Kg Heroin from General area Zardiband at Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF KP, on a tip-off, ANF Shin Qamar Det in collaboration with FC (North) at Shin Qamar seized 2 x Packets of charas, weighing 1.600 Kg. The recovered drug was being smuggled from Khyber to Peshawar. In another operation, the staff of Police Station DI Khan conducted an operation at Pezu bypass near Indus Highway and recovered 3.600 Kg Hashish from shopping bag of the arrested accused namely Gohar Ayyub resident of Lakki Marwat. In third operation, Police Station Peshwar Shin Qamar Det in collaboration with FC (North) at Shin Qamar Det and recovered 5 Kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Muhammad Razaq resident of District Khyber. The recovered drug was being smuggled from Tirah to Bara. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing, FC (North) recovered 13.200 Kg Opium, 2.400 Kg Heroin & 34.800 Kg Hashish from Honda Civic Car, which was tactfully concealed behind the back seat of seized car. In fifth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing, FC (North) recovered 2.400 Kg Hashish from Toyota Corolla Car at Shaikhano Check Post which was placed under driving seat. Two accused namely Hameed Gul & Shamit Khan residents of Khyber were arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, Police Station Peshwar in collaboration with 144 Wing, FC (North) recovered 35 Kg Hashish conducted a search operation at Bazar Zakha Khel Sarsobi Sector District Khyber, which was thrown by unknown accused at Zero Line. The drug was being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan. In seventh operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar recovered 42 Kg Opium while intercepting Honda Hybrid Car near Rashakai Motorway toll plaza Mardan. Two accused namely Sher Alam & Amjad Hussain residents of Charsadda were arrested on the spot. In eighth operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing, FC (North) intercepted a Motorcycle at Sheikhano and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Gul Shair resident of District Khyber. In ninth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar intercepted a Daihatsu Hi Jet Van and recovered 1.600 Kg Opium & 33.600 Kg Hashish from the arrested accused namely Muhammad Arif resident of Peshawar. In tenth operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested a Pakistani national accused namely Niaz Mir resident of Hangu at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar who was travelling to Doha and recovered 1.630 Kg Heroin & 0.790 Kg Amphetamine which was concealed in baby formula milk cans. In eleventh operation, ANF Peshawar Shin Qamar Det recovered 1 Kg Hashish with the collaboration of 216 Wing Bara Riffles. Accused namely Atta Ur Rehman resident of Upper Dir was arrested on the spot.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi recovered 3.150 Kg Hashish from school bag of a arrested accused namely Muhammad Janan resident of Orakzai Agency at established Naka at Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi in collaboration with ASF, intercepted a Mehran Car at Islamabad International Airport Car Parking and recovered 21.686 Kg Heroin from trolley bag lying in the said car. Accused namely Muhammad Amin resident of District Khyber was arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station Rawalpindi at Islamabad International Airport, apprehended two ladies namely Shahbana Bibi resident of Rawalpindi & Shahzia Gul resident of Islamabad, proceeding to Jeddah (KSA) on flight no. SV-889 and recovered 43200 x Roche Tablets (Clonazepam) weighing 8.514 Kg from their travelling bags. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Dina established a naka at Tarkai Toll Plaza, main G.T road Sohawa, District Jhelum. During naka recovered 1 Kg suspected powder from personal possession of arrested accused namely Hidayat Ullah resident of Mardan. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi in collaboration with ASF at Islamabad International Airport apprehended accused namely Saeed Khan resident of Khyber who was proceeding to Bahrain and recovered 2.700 Kg Soaked Methamphetamine (Ice) from his trolley bag. In sixth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi at Islamabad International Airport apprehended two accused namely Muhammad Munir resident of Mandi Bahauddin and Naqeeb Akhtar resident of Sargodha who were proceeding to Jeddah (KSA). During preliminary investigation, the accused persons disclosed of having drug filled capsules in their stomach. Both accused arrested on the spot and were admitted to Banzir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi for medical checking/recovery of drug filled capsules. Total 185 x Capsules filled with Heroin weighing 1.210 Kgs recovered from the abdomen of arrested accused. In seventh operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi intercepted one suspected parcel from APX office Rail View Society, Rawalpindi being sent to UK and recovered 2.600 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 32 x Brake Pads out of 64 x Brake Pads of Buses. The said parcel booked by Muhammad Shafique resident of AJK to Yasir Ahmed resident of UK.

ANF Punjab, staff of Police Station, Lahore intercepted 1 x suspected parcel from Courier office Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore being sent to Australia. The parcel was consisted of 9 x Track Suit (2 x Pcs) recovered 1.380 Kg Methamphetamine Ice which was tactfully concealed in 1 x Track suit. Parcel was booked by Imran Anthony resident of Lahore for Mrs Anna Morelto resident of Australia. In another operation, Police Station Sialkot establish a naka near Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Wazirabad road Ugoki Sialkot intercepted Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 3 Kg Heroin from secret cavity made in driving side door of the seized vehicle. Accused namely Muhammad Afzal resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station Lahore intercepted 3 x vehicles near Pattoki Toll Plaza Multan road Kasur, Toyota Double Cabin Vigo Hilux, Toyota Hilux Double Cabin, Toyota Hilux Double Cabin and recovered 218.400 Kg Opium & 433.200 Kg Hashish from secret cavities made in 3 x seized vehicles. Accused Asif Ali resident of Nowshera, Muhammad Irfan resident of Khyber & Muhammad Asif resident of Sialkot were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, the staff of the Police Station Sialkot raided near 4 Star Marriage Hall street corner Wazirabad Sialkot road Samberial Sialkot Intercepted Motorcycle and recovered 1.150 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Muhammad Bilal resident of Sialkot. In fifth operation, Police Station Lahore raided Ravi Toll Plaza Motorway Lahore and intercepted 57 x packets of narcotics which was unattended and hidden in bushes river bank and recovered 22.800 Kg Opium & 45.600 Kg Hashish from bushes on the river bank. In sixth operation, Police Station Lahore intercepted 1 x suspected parcel from Main Service Centre Kot Lakhpat, Lahore being sent to Australia. The parcel was consisted of 1 x Cookware Set (24 x Items) and recovered 1.040 Kg Methamphetamine Ice which was tactfully concealed in 1 x Cookware item (Degchi). The parcel booked by Muzhar Hussain resident of Kasur to Mr Joel Zayah resident of Australia. In seventh operation, the staff of ANF Punjab, Lahore raided at Ravi Toll Plaza Motorway, Lahore intercepted Toyota Single Cabin Dala and recovered 52.800 Kg Opium & 84 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of seized vehicle. Two accused namely Said Marjan resident of Khyber and Gul Jan resident of Afghanistan were arrested on the spot. In eighth operation Police Station, Lahore intercepted a suspected bag & parcel containing crockery items from courier office located at Main Service Centre Kot Lakhpat and 1.330 Kg Heroin recovered which was tactfully concealed in bottom of the bag. The said parcel was booked by Bilawal Sultan resident of Toba Tek Singh for Qatar.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.