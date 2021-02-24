Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign MoUs in various sectors

| February 24, 2021
1614139436

Colombo : Pakistan and Sri Lanka have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in various sectors including commerce, investment, education, science and technology and industrial cooperation.

The signing ceremony of MoUs was held in Colombo, in the presence of Prime Ministers of both countries.

The agreements were signed by departmental representatives from both countries.

