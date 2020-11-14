Pakistan self-sufficient in COVID related material, capacity to export: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Science and Technology,

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan has become self-sufficient

in COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists,

engineers and technicians which he termed a big success.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the country lacked the

medical equipment including masks, goggles, protective gears,

ventilators etc. to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID

appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different.

The COVID cases have been increasing again but this time Pakistan is not

only self-sufficient in COVID material but in a position to help other

countries, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the federal minister, in his address at the launching

ceremony of a new model of ventilators the other day, said Pakistan was

exporting corona virus elated products worth US $ 100 million.

He said Pakistan was setting up new industries for medical instruments

saving four billion dollars of foreign exchange. After manufacturing

cardiac stents, Pakistan would be making pacemaker of heart within a

year.

