Pakistan self-sufficient in COVID related material, capacity to export: Ch Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Science and Technology,
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan has become self-sufficient
in COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists,
engineers and technicians which he termed a big success.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the country lacked the
medical equipment including masks, goggles, protective gears,
ventilators etc. to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID
appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different.
The COVID cases have been increasing again but this time Pakistan is not
only self-sufficient in COVID material but in a position to help other
countries, the minister said.
Meanwhile, the federal minister, in his address at the launching
ceremony of a new model of ventilators the other day, said Pakistan was
exporting corona virus elated products worth US $ 100 million.
He said Pakistan was setting up new industries for medical instruments
saving four billion dollars of foreign exchange. After manufacturing
cardiac stents, Pakistan would be making pacemaker of heart within a
year.
