Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans

| November 14, 2020
Imad Wasim-led unit register victory in one-over eliminator

Karachi Kings have managed to cement spot in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time in dramatic fashion after a one-over eliminator against Multan Sultans in the qualifier on Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing 142 to book their place in the grand finale of PSL 2020, Kings looked in complete control, courtesy sublime 65 from Babar Azam.

However, his departure turned the tables around completely and Kings were on the brink of a heartbreaking defeat.

But captain Imad Wasim kept his nerves and smashed a last-ball boundary on the bowling of Mohammad Ilyas to take the game into Super Over.

In the one-over eliminator, Kings emerged victorious as Sultans could not chase down the target of 14 runs, courtesy sublime bowling performance from Mohammad Amir.

Earlier, Sultans, after being put into bat first, managed to post a rather mediocre total of 141-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ravi Bopara finished the innings with the top score of 40 off 31. For the Kings, youngster Arshad Iqbal and left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood claimed two wickets each.

