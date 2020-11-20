Pakistan rejects baseless Indian allegations

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the groundless allegations levelled by the Prime Minister of India against Pakistan. We view these as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. It is evident that India has stepped up anti-Pakistan propaganda, following presentation of the Dossier by Pakistan providing irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism.

The Dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges by the Indian side will not change facts.

Raising the ‘bogey’ of so-called “cross-border terrorism” time and again does not lend any credibility to India’s false narrative. On the other hand, India’s history of conducting false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan is too well-known. We have consistently sensitized the international community about the possibility of India resorting yet again to a false flag operation, and we take this opportunity to forewarn the world again.

Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it guilty under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism Conventions. It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities.

Pakistan calls upon the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan.