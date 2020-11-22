Pakistan records highest Covid-19 death count in four months
LAHORE, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24
hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to
374,173.
The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,662 on Sunday.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation
Center (NCOC), 2,665 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24
hours.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases
followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has
overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.
Till now 162,227 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,010
in Punjab, 44,097 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,744 in Balochistan, 26,569
in Islamabad, 6,000 in Azad Kashmir and 4,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Furthermore 2,848 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in
Punjab 2,816 in Sindh, 1,325 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 278 in
Islamabad, 140 in Azad Kashmir and 94 in GB.
Pakistan has so far conducted 5,180,026 coronavirus tests and 38,983 in
the last 24 hours. 329,828 coronavirus patients have recovered in the
country whereas 1,653 patients are in critical condition. DNA
========
Related News
Pakistan records highest Covid-19 death count in four months
LAHORE, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours byRead More
59 more die, 2,665 affected as Covid-19 positivity rate soars to 6.8%
ISLAMABAD : As the country is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since theRead More
Comments are Closed