Pakistan records highest Covid-19 death count in four months

LAHORE, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in the last 24

hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to

374,173.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,662 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation

Center (NCOC), 2,665 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24

hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases

followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has

overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 162,227 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,010

in Punjab, 44,097 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,744 in Balochistan, 26,569

in Islamabad, 6,000 in Azad Kashmir and 4,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,848 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in

Punjab 2,816 in Sindh, 1,325 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 278 in

Islamabad, 140 in Azad Kashmir and 94 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,180,026 coronavirus tests and 38,983 in

the last 24 hours. 329,828 coronavirus patients have recovered in the

country whereas 1,653 patients are in critical condition. DNA

