Pakistan records 43 COVID-19 deaths, 2,521 new infections

| January 17, 2021
ISLAMABAD : The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives, whereas, 2,521 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 43 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,951. As many as 1,540 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,373 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,701.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 519,291.

A total of 41,191 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 473,639 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,367,622 samples have been tested thus far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has granted permission to use Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (AZD1222) in emergency situation, citing sources.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given the approval for urgent-use of the British COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca has been a British-Sweden joint multinational pharma company, which has produced the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University.

