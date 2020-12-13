Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan records 3,369 fresh coronavirus cases, 72 deaths

| December 13, 2020
coronavirus-6

ISLAMABAD : As many as 3,369 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 438,425.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 72 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,796.

A total of 42,222 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

Since the pandemic began, Sindh has reported as many as 194,359 infections, Punjab 127,212, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 52,092, Balochistan 17,737, Islamabad 34,579, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7,663 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,783.

A total of 3,149 people died from the virus in Sindh, 3,351 in Punjab, 1,463 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 368 in Islamabad, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in Gilgit Baltistan and 191 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

