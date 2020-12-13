CM Buzdar expresses disappointment over PDM’s approach

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has expressed disappointment over the negative politics of opposition parties.

In a statement released from Lahore on Sunday, CM Usman Buzdar said that the nation has rejected the politics of chaos by the opposition parties.

He went to say that the alliance of 11 opposition parties have also made coronavirus their companion as they are fearlessly holding rallies without taking care of the lives of the people. The political opponents only want to close the files of their corruption, he added.

“Opposition has no agenda.”

The CM has further warned of taking strict action against those violating the law.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

The 11-party opposition alliance is holding the rally in violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) to halt the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the event doesn’t have the government’s approval.

The local administration has denied the PDM permission to hold the public meeting citing a continued spike in coronavirus infections. The opposition didn’t heed the government’s calls to postpone the rally by at least two months.