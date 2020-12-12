Norway gives additional 602 mln kroner of innovation funding to business sector

OSLO – The Norwegian government is providing an additional NOK 602 million in innovation support to 66 companies across the country through the Research Council.

“There is a tremendous development of knowledge in Norwegian companies, and we must support this to ensure sustainable growth and increased competitiveness,” Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybø (V) said in a press release.

The support goes to companies in the health, technology, tourism, agriculture, and aquaculture sectors.

Start-ups, small, medium, and large companies will receive funding.

The new support is in addition to almost NOK 1.7 billion that have previously been allocated to innovation projects in the business sector. These have gone to 164 companies.

Thus, this year, around NOK 450 million more has been allocated for innovation support compared to 2019.