Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Norway gives additional 602 mln kroner of innovation funding to business sector

| December 12, 2020
C1

OSLO – The Norwegian government is providing an additional NOK 602 million in innovation support to 66 companies across the country through the Research Council.

“There is a tremendous development of knowledge in Norwegian companies, and we must support this to ensure sustainable growth and increased competitiveness,” Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybø (V) said in a press release.

The support goes to companies in the health, technology, tourism, agriculture, and aquaculture sectors.

Start-ups, small, medium, and large companies will receive funding.

The new support is in addition to almost NOK 1.7 billion that have previously been allocated to innovation projects in the business sector. These have gone to 164 companies.

Thus, this year, around NOK 450 million more has been allocated for innovation support compared to 2019.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

C1

Norway gives additional 602 mln kroner of innovation funding to business sector

OSLO – The Norwegian government is providing an additional NOK 602 million in innovation supportRead More

16077474856172432967864634666504

Proclamation of U.S. President on Moroccan Sahara (Verbatim)

WASHINGTON, DEC 12 – Here is the verbatim of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proclamation onRead More

  • Uzbekistan’s President attends EAEU Summit

  • WB approves US$300 mln loan to Ukraine to help protect low-income families

  • Iran executes ‘counter-revolutionary’ opposition figure Ruhollah Zam

  • Pakistan sends a Planeload of relief assistance to Azerbaijan

  • Malaysia cannot remain closed for too long, says Ismail Sabri

  • Rejection of Indian attempts to deny responsibility of disinformation campaign against Pakistan

  • Norwegian soldiers on their way to Mali as part of peacekeeping operation MINUSMA

  • UNDP, JAZZ to work for promoting youth-led social innovation in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed