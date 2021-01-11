Pakistan records 1,877 fresh Covid-19 infections, 32 fatalities

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 1,877 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day with 32 more fatalities.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,877 new cases emerged after 34,524 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 504,293 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 10,676.

The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.43 per cent. There are a total of 35,246 active cases, out of which 2,286 have been billed as critical.

The country saw 1,402 patients recovering from the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 458, 871.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began last year in Feb, Sindh has reported a total of 226,338 infections, Punjab 145,508, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,424, Balochistan 18,412, Islamabad 39,242, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,489, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,880.