Pakistan prepares policy for commercial use of unmanned aircraft

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 (DNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority has prepared the national policy for unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for the licencing and manufacturing of drones, quadcopters, hot air balloons and others.

The national policy on unmanned aircraft system (UAS) is being developed with the understanding of its increased requirements in coming years which will need a guide to the concerned authorities for measuring its safety and security in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations.

Senior Joint Secretary of Aviation Division, Abdul Sattar Khokar, said that the comprehensive policy covers the commercial operation, import, licencing, training and manufacturing of the unmanned aircraft system including drones, hot air balloons, quadcopters and others. It is being said that the authority will address ICAO expectations for UAS integration in the national aviation in the draft law.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan will chair a high-level meeting on September 28 at 3:00 pm for collecting the recommendations from stakeholders regarding the proposed UAS (Drone policy).

The aforesaid meeting is being convened in pursuance of draft Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) laws by the Aviation Division and forwarded to stakeholders on September 3. The meeting will also be attended by the secretaries of the concerned ministries. =DNA

